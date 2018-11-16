Kentucky Storytelling Association Conference at the Owensboro Convention Center

"Whether you love to hear stories or tell stories, you’ll want to be here."

Open Mic Stories (when anyone may tell a story)

Story Store (things to buy)

Door Prizes (things to win)

Freebie Table (things to take)

Featured Teller – Terry Rollins

Terry Rollins grew up in rural North Carolina where stories were often shared around the kitchen table and on the front porch. As a professional storyteller for the past 30 years, he has continued to share stories and folktales that carry you back in time to a simpler, less complicated place. Terry lives in coastal Carolina, in the land of Blackbeard. He leads the historic ghost walk in Washington, NC, the first town in America named for George Washington. In addition to his love of pirate tales and ghost stories, Terry enjoys sharing humorous stories and folktales with his mischievous grin and mercurial energy! Terry is the Youth Services Librarian at the Brown Library in historic Washington, NC.

