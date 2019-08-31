Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Concert in Devou Park

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

(She Bop Live)

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

The KSO’s studio orchestra celebrates five decades of popular female artists and girl bands — Patsy Cline, Whitney Houston, Adele, En Vogue, Taylor Swift, Patti LaBelle and many more. Whether you are a “Redneck Woman” or like to “Walk Like an Egyptian,” call your gal pals and meet at the band shell to “Express Yourself,” and for a little R-E-S-P-E-C-T!

45s Without Words

(All about that tune)

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 3

Back when writing a melody or catchy tune was celebrated, AM radio blasted the airwaves with instrumental hits into the 1990s. Then the age of electronica dawned and pop instrumental singles went the way of the floppy disk.

The K-so Combo (together with a small string section) authentically channel the jazz-fusion, blues, rock, and funk songs without words of Santana, Booker T & the MGs, Edgar Winter, Herbie Hancock, Rush, Herb Alpert… to mention but a few.

Russian Allusion

(Enchanted Slavic Classics)

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 31

A sizeable portion of the world’s most frequently performed orchestral repertoire hails from Russia.

The KSO surveyed the dossiers of several Russian composers to cherry-pick these popular classics: Khachaturian’s enchanting Masquerade Suite, Borodin’s rollicking Polovtsian Dances and Rimsky-Korsakov’s seductive Scheherazade.

Concessions are available on-site. Bring blankets or lawn chairs.

For more information and directions, visit the KSO at the website or call (859) 431-6216. $5 (per person) suggested donation. The TANK Shuttle from Covington Catholic to the band shell runs from 6:00 -7:30 p.m. and after the concert for $1 each way. Free parking in the park (though limited).

For more information call 859-431-6216 or visit kyso.org/summer-series-at-devou-park/