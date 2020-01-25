Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Doctor Atomic Symphony

7:30 Saturday, January 25, 2020

Greaves Concert Hall, NKU

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra warms up a late January evening with a musical nuclear explosion. Splitting the program with highlights from John Adam’s opera Dr. Atomic and Dmitri Shostakovich’s revolutionary Symphony No. 11 calls upon the KSO to muster an 80-pc orchestra for a program of history, and frenetic and foreboding music.

John Adams’ 2005 opera Dr. Atomic revisits the Manhattan Project and its director J. Robert Oppenheimer during the summer leading up to the 1945 test of the world’s first atomic bomb in the New Mexico desert. The Dr. Atomic Symphony is based on orchestral music from the opera in three movements — “The Laboratory”, “Panic” and “Trinity,” describing the days and moments prior to the bomb’s detonation. Within three weeks of the test, a similar weapon leveled the city of Hiroshima, Japan. Historical images of Los Alamos and the Trinity test will be projected above the orchestra during the performance.

About the KSO:

For 25 years the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra has taken the “phony” out of symphony by eliminating traditional barriers and presenting engaging, live, thematic concerts that enrich, educate and entertain the residents of Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati. The KSO performs three series of concerts annually throughout Northern Kentucky.

