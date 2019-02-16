Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Presents American Pie

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra serves up a slice of today's Americana with a techno-driven opener and a leather-clad closer that you must experience. The program includes the tri-state premiere of Mason Bates’ "Mothership," Ferde Grofe’s Grand Canyon Suite, Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto featuring Sandy Cameron, violin. She’ll also play Danny Elfman’s Suite from Edward Scissorhands.

For more information call 859-431-6216 or visit kyso.org/event/american-pie/