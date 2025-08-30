× Expand KSO Photographer Jim Fausz The KSO's Boogie Band is made up of 7 vocalists and some of the areas best studio musicians, recreating the sound of the music you know and love.

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Presents Primitive Pop (Music of the 1960s — '80s)

The KSO’s Boogie Band recalls the 3 decades of the 1960s, 70s, and 80s, when (prior to smart phones) music was personally transported via hand held radios and walkmans.

The whole family will enjoy hearing tunes from a time when music meant melody! Think Percy Faith - The 5th Dimension; Three Dog Night - Queen and Yes — B52s. Bring blankets, lawn chairs ad your dancing shoes. Picnics welcome. Food trucks and concession will be available. Admission is free, though a $5 per person donation is encouraged. Register for concert and weather updates, and a chance to win $500 in prizes. A TANK Shuttle Bus will depart every half hour from Covington Catholic High School (CCHS) on Dixie Highway starting at 6 p.m through 7:30 p.m., for $1 each way. Chairs and coolers are allowed on buses. Seniors and others who wish to avoid crowds at the evening concert are invited to attend the Saturday 10:00 a.m. dress rehearsal.

For more information call 859-431-6216 or visit Kyso.org