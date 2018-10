Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Presents Stop the World — I Want to Get Off!

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra dusts off Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley’s rarely performed 1966 musical “Stop the World — I Want to Get Off!” with a complete semi-staged production. Hit songs include “What Kind of Fool am I”, “Gonna Build a Mountain”, “Once in a Lifetime” and others. Starring: Joshua Steele & Brooke Steele. Brian Robertson, stage director.

For more information call 859-431-6216 or visit kyso.org