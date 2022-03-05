Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Presents The Greatest Showmen

The KSO continues its 30th Anniversary Season “under the big top” with a circus-themed program — “The Greatest Showmen!” The opening act offers a screening of Charlie Chaplin’s silent film — The Circus, with the KSO playing Chaplin’s original film score. For the second act, the KSO is then joined by circus and cast performers for several musical production numbers from the 2017 Hugh Jackman film — The Greatest Showman!

WHO: Kentucky Symphony Orchestra WHAT: The Greatest Showmen: Charlie Chaplin & P.T. BarnumWHEN: Saturday, March 5th, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.WHERE: Drees Auditorium, St. Henry District High School (3755 Scheben Dr, Erlanger, KY 41018)HOW: Tickets are $35/each for both in-person or livestream. Student rush tickets available at the door 1-hour prior to the performance for $20. Purchase in advance at www.kyso.org or 859-431-6216.

Note: The KSO continues to adopt the safety protocols of each respective venue that are in place on the date of the performance. Limited seating capacity to allow for social distancing.

For 25 years the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra has taken the “phony” out of symphony by eliminating traditional barriers and presenting engaging, live, thematic concerts that enrich, educate and entertain the residents of Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati. The KSO performs three series of concerts annually throughout Northern Kentucky.

For more information call (859) 431-6216 or visit kyso.org