Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Presents Viva Vivaldi

Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption 1140 Madison Ave, Kentucky

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Presents Viva Vivaldi

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra closes its season with the region's first indoor - outdoor performance. Celebrate the liturgical and secular classical hits of the "Red Priest," Antonio Vivaldi.

Three area choirs (VOCE, The Bishops's Choir, and KSO Chorale) join the KSO for Vivaldi's Gloria. Then the concert moves outside, where a consortium of area photographers have provided hundreds of seasonal images of Northern Kentucky landscapes and locals which will adorn the North face of the Basilica to accompany the Four Seasons.

For more information call 859-431-6216 or visit kyso.org

Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption 1140 Madison Ave, Kentucky
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
859-431-6216
