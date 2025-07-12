× Expand provided WWW - 1 The KSO begins its free Summer Park Series with a tribute to John Williams

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Presents Williams' Wondrous World

Bring the whole family to enjoy the thrilling TV & Film music of John Williams' as the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra kicks off its free Summer Park Series in Devou Park, Covington. Hear Harry Potter, Star Wars, Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark and many more. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Picnics welcome. Food trucks and concession will be available. Admission is free, though a $5 per person donation is encouraged. Register for concert and weather updates, and a chance to win $500 in prizes. A TANK Shuttle Bus will depart every half hour from Covington Catholic High School (CCHS) on Dixie Highway starting at 6 p.m through 7:30 p.m., for $1 each way. Chairs and coolers are allowed on buses. Seniors and others who wish to avoid crowds at the evening concert are invited to attend the Saturday 10:00 a.m. dress rehearsal.

For more information, please call 859.431.6216 or visit kyso.org