Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Presents Blues' Muse

Devou Park Amphitheater 1 Bandshell Blvd , Covington, Kentucky 41011

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Presents Blues' Muse

No dogs, just Hep cats! The KSO’s Newport Ragtime Band uncovers the roots of America’s pop music history from Ragtime, Blues & Early Jazz (spirituals to the music of Betty Boop). You will clap, sing and chair dance along to the authentic sounds of 1898-1936. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Picnics welcome. Food trucks and concession will be available. Admission is free, though a $5 per person donation is encouraged. Register for concert and weather updates, and a chance to win $500 in prizes. A TANK Shuttle Bus will depart every half hour from Covington Catholic High School (CCHS) on Dixie Highway starting at 6 p.m through 7:30 p.m., for $1 each way. Chairs and coolers are allowed on buses. Seniors and others who wish to avoid crowds at the evening concert are invited to attend the Saturday 10:00 a.m. dress rehearsal.

For more information, please call 859.431.6216 or visit kyso.org

