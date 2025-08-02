× Expand Photo provided by the KSO Photographer D. Bailey. The KSO's Newport Ragtime Band performs free educational concerts for area schools.

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Presents Blues' Muse

No dogs, just Hep cats! The KSO’s Newport Ragtime Band uncovers the roots of America’s pop music history from Ragtime, Blues & Early Jazz (spirituals to the music of Betty Boop). You will clap, sing and chair dance along to the authentic sounds of 1898-1936. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Picnics welcome. Food trucks and concession will be available. Admission is free, though a $5 per person donation is encouraged. Register for concert and weather updates, and a chance to win $500 in prizes. A TANK Shuttle Bus will depart every half hour from Covington Catholic High School (CCHS) on Dixie Highway starting at 6 p.m through 7:30 p.m., for $1 each way. Chairs and coolers are allowed on buses. Seniors and others who wish to avoid crowds at the evening concert are invited to attend the Saturday 10:00 a.m. dress rehearsal.

For more information, please call 859.431.6216 or visit kyso.org