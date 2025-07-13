× Expand Provided WWW - 1 The KSO kicks off it's 31st Free Summer Park Series in two parks!

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Presents Williams' Wondrous World — Live and Virtual

Bring the whole family to enjoy the thrilling TV & Film music of John Williams' as the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra continues its free Summer Park Series in Tower Park, Fort Thomas, KY. Hear Harry Potter, Star Wars, Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark and many, many more. (Visit kyso.org for entire playlist).

Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Picnics welcome. Food trucks and concession will be available. Register for concert/weather updates. Admission is free, though $5/person donations are encouraged.

For more information, please call 859.431.6216 or visit kyso.org