Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Strings Noir

Welcome to the Kentucky Symphony’s 29th Season opening Halloween night for both safely-distanced, in-person viewing and at-home livestream. The KSO believes there is no substitute for the spontaneity, energy and personal connection of a live performance, and believes the path forward allows everyone (musicians, volunteers and patrons) to make appropriate individual choices and to act responsibly.

WHAT: Strings Noir is a program of atmospheric string classics for All-Hallows Eve with a little film noir thrown in.

WHEN: Saturday, October 31, at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: A Verst Group Logistics at 1985 International Way in Hebron, KY

HOW: In an industrial warehouse the size of a football field with 40-foot ceilings to allow for social distancing and proper air circulation for a maximum of 300 patrons. Ticket purchasers will have an access code to view it live from the comfort of their own homes should they choose.

Join us in-person or online for a season opener unlike any other!

About the KSO:

For 25 years the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra has taken the “phony” out of symphony by eliminating traditional barriers and presenting engaging, live, thematic concerts that enrich, educate and entertain the residents of Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati. The KSO performs three series of concerts annually throughout Northern Kentucky.

For more information call (859) 431-6216 or visit kyso.org