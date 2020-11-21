VIRTUAL ------ Kentucky Symphony Orchestra

to

A Verst Group Logistics 1985 International Way, Hebron, Kentucky

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra 

The KSO invites you to share an evening of favorite operatic and sacred arias and duets by Boito, Handel, Mozart, Offenbach, Puccini and Verdi featuring two married opera singing couples — Sandra Lopez & Stuart Neill and Stacey Rishoi & Gustav Andreassen. With musical selections that are distinct and recognizable,   L'Opera Famiglia  offers an evening you won't want to miss. Join the KSO at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains, Cincinnati,  Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in person or from the comfort of your own home via livestream.   Tickets $35 each

About the KSO:

For 25 years the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra has taken the “phony” out of symphony by eliminating traditional barriers and presenting engaging, live, thematic concerts that enrich, educate and entertain the residents of Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati. The KSO performs three series of concerts annually throughout Northern Kentucky.

For more information call (859) 431-6216  or visit kyso.org

Info

A Verst Group Logistics 1985 International Way, Hebron, Kentucky
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - VIRTUAL ------ Kentucky Symphony Orchestra - 2020-11-21 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - VIRTUAL ------ Kentucky Symphony Orchestra - 2020-11-21 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - VIRTUAL ------ Kentucky Symphony Orchestra - 2020-11-21 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - VIRTUAL ------ Kentucky Symphony Orchestra - 2020-11-21 19:30:00 ical