VIRTUAL ------ Kentucky Symphony Orchestra

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra

The KSO invites you to share an evening of favorite operatic and sacred arias and duets by Boito, Handel, Mozart, Offenbach, Puccini and Verdi featuring two married opera singing couples — Sandra Lopez & Stuart Neill and Stacey Rishoi & Gustav Andreassen. With musical selections that are distinct and recognizable, L'Opera Famiglia offers an evening you won't want to miss. Join the KSO at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains, Cincinnati, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in person or from the comfort of your own home via livestream. Tickets $35 each

About the KSO:

For 25 years the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra has taken the “phony” out of symphony by eliminating traditional barriers and presenting engaging, live, thematic concerts that enrich, educate and entertain the residents of Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati. The KSO performs three series of concerts annually throughout Northern Kentucky.

For more information call (859) 431-6216 or visit kyso.org