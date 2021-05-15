Kentucky Symphony Orchestra: A Rat Pack Reboot

Classic entertainers seldom travel in packs, but the mid 1950s through the 1970s produced a triumvirate of singers who lit up every room and every stage on which they appeared. The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra closes its 29th season with classics made famous by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr.

Area vocalists Dan Radank, Corey Tucker and Mickey James perform enduring hits like "Fly Me to the Moon", "Everybody Loves Somebody" "Begin the Beguine." Authentic orchestrations by Nelson Riddle, Victor Young and others will be performed by the KSO featuring some of the region’s finest studio musicians.

Join the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra at a new venue, Newport Car Barn on Saturday, May 15th at 7:30 p.m. in person or from the comfort of your own home via live-stream. Tickets: $35 each.

Each general admission ticket, delivered electronically, includes both a physical seat in the hall and a virtual access code to watch from home. Student Rush tickets ($20) are available at the door an hour before the concert.

About the KSO:

For 25 years the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra has taken the “phony” out of symphony by eliminating traditional barriers and presenting engaging, live, thematic concerts that enrich, educate and entertain the residents of Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati. The KSO performs three series of concerts annually throughout Northern Kentucky.

For more information call (859) 431-6216 or visit kyso.org