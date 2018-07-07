Kentucky Symphony Orchestra’s Boogie Band

Devou Park 1215 Park Rd, Covington, Kentucky 41011

Another summer of beautiful music  as the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra’s Boogie Band opens the 24th Summer Park Series with Pop from the ‘50s to today. Come one and come all to   Covington’s Devou Park on July 7, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

No charge, but a $5 donation is suggested. Drinks and concessions will be available. See both attached Press Releases for details.

Hope to see you in the Park,

About the KSO:

For 25 years the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra has taken the “phony” out of symphony by eliminating traditional barriers and presenting engaging, live, thematic concerts that enrich, educate and entertain the residents of Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati. The KSO performs three series of concerts annually throughout Northern Kentucky.

For more information call (859) 431-6216  or visit kyso.org

Devou Park 1215 Park Rd, Covington, Kentucky 41011
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
