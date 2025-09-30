Kentucky Symphony Presents Art & Anxiety

With the rebellion against the Enlightenment’s rational order (and gathering clouds of war and and revolution in Europe and America’s colonies), art, literature, theater and music found its own way to interpret societal storm and stress. The program focuses on works penned between 1760s and 70s in a short period referenced as Sturm und Drang. The KSO’s Associate Conductor Thomas Consolo foments the evening’s toil and trouble.

