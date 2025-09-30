Kentucky Symphony Presents Art & Anxiety

to

Greaves Concert Hall at NKU Nunn drive, Highland Heights, Kentucky 41099

Kentucky Symphony Presents Art & Anxiety

With the rebellion against the Enlightenment’s rational order (and gathering clouds of war and and revolution in Europe and America’s colonies), art, literature, theater and music found its own way to interpret societal storm and stress.  The program focuses on works penned between 1760s and 70s in a short period referenced as Sturm und Drang. The KSO’s Associate Conductor Thomas Consolo foments the evening’s toil and trouble.

For more information visit kyso.org

Info

Greaves Concert Hall at NKU Nunn drive, Highland Heights, Kentucky 41099
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
859.431.6216
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Kentucky Symphony Presents Art & Anxiety - 2026-03-21 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Symphony Presents Art & Anxiety - 2026-03-21 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kentucky Symphony Presents Art & Anxiety - 2026-03-21 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kentucky Symphony Presents Art & Anxiety - 2026-03-21 19:30:00 ical