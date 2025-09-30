Kentucky Symphony Presents Gallery Fantastique

Visual art has long inspired composers, so the KSO is presenting two premieres, along with a war horse, which offer vibrant colors, detail and beauty via a sonic brush. Northern Kentucky native composer Andrew Strawn’s Flowers from Vincent (2023) receives its world premiere followed by a regional premiere of Michael Daugherty’s 2022 Symphonic Fantasy on the Art of Andy Warhol. Modest Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition(orchestrated by Maurice Ravel) closes the program. The art of Vincent Van Gogh, Andy Warhol and Viktor Hartmann will be projected above the orchestra as the KSO performs each piece.

For more information visit kyso.org