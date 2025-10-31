Kentucky Symphony Presents Nosferatu (A Symphony of Horrors)

﻿Join the KSO for a screening of F.W. Murnaus’ 1922 silent film classic Nosferatu (A Symphony of Horrors), with a new film score adapted by Timothy Brock from the 1828 opera Der Vampyr by Heinrich Marschner. Don't miss the film that started the campy fang-fests of the last 103 years accompanied live by a (singer-less) opera score. ﻿Attend dressed as your favorite cinematic vampire and receive a free, bloody-good drink courtesy of the KSO.

For more information visit kyso.org