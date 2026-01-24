Kentucky Untamed - Botany Hike at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park

to

Lake Cumberland State Resort Park 5465 State Park Road, Jamestown, Kentucky 42629

 New year, new adventures! The 2026 Kentucky Untamed Series is officially here. Reconnect with the wild this year! Join a Park Naturalist for a four-part series of immersive, 2-hour hikes focusing on the science and beauty of Kentucky’s ecosystems! • Themes: Botany, Herpetology, Entomology, and Mycology • Time: 10:00 AM on select Saturdays • Meeting Point: Visitor Center (Falls Area, across from the Gift Shop) • Contact: jehan.abuzour@ky.gov We hope to see you there! Bring proper hiking shoes and water!

For more information visit parks.ky.gov and look up the event on the calendar.

Info

