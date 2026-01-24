Kentucky Untamed - Botany Hike at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park

New year, new adventures! The 2026 Kentucky Untamed Series is officially here. Reconnect with the wild this year! Join a Park Naturalist for a four-part series of immersive, 2-hour hikes focusing on the science and beauty of Kentucky’s ecosystems! • Themes: Botany, Herpetology, Entomology, and Mycology • Time: 10:00 AM on select Saturdays • Meeting Point: Visitor Center (Falls Area, across from the Gift Shop) • Contact: jehan.abuzour@ky.gov We hope to see you there! Bring proper hiking shoes and water!

For more information visit parks.ky.gov and look up the event on the calendar.