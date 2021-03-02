Virtual --- Kentucky Walk For Wishes: Launch Party
to
Virtual - Any location with a stable Internet connection and access to ZOOM and Google Docs. NA NA, Kentucky NA
Make-A-Wish
Kentucky Walk for Wishes: Virtual Launch Party
Kentucky Walk For Wishes: Launch Party
New this year, we are one Kentucky Walk for Wishes with the opportunity to participate in three locations (Louisville, Lexington and Bowling Green). Help us launch a bigger and better Walk for Wishes!
Join us to learn all about the 2021 KY Walk for Wishes and how you can grant wishes for kids in your community!
- Hear from your local Walk for Wishes Ambassador about their wish experience
- Learn tips and tricks to grow your team and your fundraising
- Stock up on Walk for Wishes material
- Win some Make-A-Wish Swag and awesome prizes!
Register by 2/19 to be sure you get your Launch Party Packet in time for take off!
For more on Walk for Wishes, or to register your team visit: oki.wish.org/kywalk