Virtual --- Kentucky Walk For Wishes: Launch Party

Kentucky Walk For Wishes: Launch Party

New this year, we are one Kentucky Walk for Wishes with the opportunity to participate in three locations (Louisville, Lexington and Bowling Green). Help us launch a bigger and better Walk for Wishes!

Join us to learn all about the 2021 KY Walk for Wishes and how you can grant wishes for kids in your community!

- Hear from your local Walk for Wishes Ambassador about their wish experience

- Learn tips and tricks to grow your team and your fundraising

- Stock up on Walk for Wishes material

- Win some Make-A-Wish Swag and awesome prizes!

Register by 2/19 to be sure you get your Launch Party Packet in time for take off!

For more on Walk for Wishes, or to register your team visit: oki.wish.org/kywalk