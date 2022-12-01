Kentucky Wesleyan Presents Festival of Lessons and Carols

Kentucky Wesleyan College invites the community to begin the Holiday season at the Festival of Lessons and Carols, “Let There Be Peace,” Dec. 1 and 2 at 7 p.m. at St. Stephen Cathedral at 610 Locust St. The Kentucky Wesleyan Singers and Evansville Brass Quintet will present the cherished tradition, Owensboro’s adaptation of the famous Nine Lessons and Carols, offered since 1918 at King’s College in Cambridge, England, and broadcast around the world by the BBC.

This year's program will include several Ukrainian carols. Professor Dennis Jewett directs the choirs. James Wells '14, music director and organist at the cathedral, is the accompanist. Professor Patrick Stuckemeyer is the tuba player in the Evansville Brass Quintet.

The program begins with a candlelight procession and proceeds through the readings of scripture which tell of the fall of Adam, the people who walked in darkness, prophecy of the coming Messiah, the birth of the Christ Child and the celebration of the angels, shepherds and wise men. The audience will share in singing carols as well as hearing the wonderful music of the choir and quintet. Several Ukrainian carols are included this year.

“Parents, families, alumni and the Owensboro community find the festival to be a joyful and meaningful start to the season,” said Professor Jewett.

Tickets ($10.00) are available at kwc.edu, by calling 270-852-3117 or at the door.

For more information please call 270.852.3595 or visit kwc.edu