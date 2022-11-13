Kentucky Wesleyan to host inaugural BrassFest

Kentucky Wesleyan will host its inaugural BrassFest November 13 with two recitals:

11:30 a.m. Guest Recital with Patrick Sheridan (tuba) and Dr. Diane Earle (piano)3 p.m. Guest Recital with the River Brass Band with Dr. Patrick Stuckemeyer conducting

Both events will take place in the Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center at 3300 Frederica St. The public is invited to attend, and both recitals are free.

For more information please call 270.852.3595 or visit kwc.edu