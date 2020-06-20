Kentucky Wine & Vine Festival
Kentucky Wine & Vine Festival 1357 Shun Pike, Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356
×
Ronda May
Sample Kentucky wines from all over the state. Shop local vendors and enjoy live music.
Kentucky Wine & Vine Festival
Come out for a day of wine tasting, shopping, delicious food, live music and more.
For more information call (859) 887-4351 or visit kywinefest.com
Info
Kentucky Wine & Vine Festival 1357 Shun Pike, Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Outdoor