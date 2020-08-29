Kentucky Wine & Vine Festival

to Google Calendar - Kentucky Wine & Vine Festival - 2020-08-29 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Wine & Vine Festival - 2020-08-29 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kentucky Wine & Vine Festival - 2020-08-29 13:00:00 iCalendar - Kentucky Wine & Vine Festival - 2020-08-29 13:00:00

Kentucky Wine & Vine Festival 1357 Shun Pike, Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356

POSTPONED - Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020

Kentucky Wine & Vine Festival

Come out for a day of wine tasting, shopping, delicious food, live music and more.

For more information call (859) 887-4351 or visit kywinefest.com

Info

Kentucky Wine & Vine Festival 1357 Shun Pike, Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Outdoor
to Google Calendar - Kentucky Wine & Vine Festival - 2020-08-29 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Wine & Vine Festival - 2020-08-29 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kentucky Wine & Vine Festival - 2020-08-29 13:00:00 iCalendar - Kentucky Wine & Vine Festival - 2020-08-29 13:00:00