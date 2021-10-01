Kentucky Wool Festival in Falmouth

With Cautious Optimism, we are proceeding forward with plans to hold the Kentucky Wool Festival this year. Please keep in mind though, that plans could change at any time.

We will do our very best to follow any Local, State and Federal guidelines that may be in place during October 1-3. In order to meet the guidelines and for the safety of our guests and vendors, there may be changes to some of our normal procedures.

We will have more information as we move forward in the planning process for Woolfest 2021.

For over 30 years, the Kentucky Wool Festival has been one of the preeminent fall festivals of the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region. Featured in Southern Living Magazine and voted one of the top ten festivals in the state, this festival is not just about wool and sheep, but about the celebration of the fall season, and the sheep shearing that goes with it! Some of the outstanding features of this local tradition include: Live animals/petting areas for the kids, over a hundred arts/crafts vendors, live bluegrass music, sheep shearing demonstrations, local farm products, historical/pioneer village reenactments and demonstrations, and loads of food vendors - from barbeque to chili to corn on the cob to homemade fudge - you'll go home happy! Don't miss this beautiful and funfilled festival, out in the country and nestled right next to the Kincaid Lake State Park - Just past the park entrance on Concord-Caddo Road.

$5.00 per person entrance fee.

For more information visit woolfest.org