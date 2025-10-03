Kentucky Wool Festival in Falmouth

For over 30+ years, the Kentucky Wool Festival has been one of the preeminent fall festivals of the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region. This festival is not just about wool and sheep, but about the celebration of the fall season, and the sheep shearing that goes with it! Some of the outstanding features of this local tradition include: Live animals/petting areas for the kids, over a hundred arts/crafts vendors, live bluegrass music, sheep shearing demonstrations, local farm products, historical/pioneer village reenactments and demonstrations, and loads of food vendors - from barbeque to chili to corn on the cob to homemade fudge - you'll go home happy! Don't miss this beautiful and funfilled festival, out in the country and nestled right next to the Kincaid Lake State Park - Just past the park entrance on Concord-Caddo Road.

For more information visit woolfest.org