Kentucky by Way of France: An Evening with Guy Genoud

Brasserie Provence is Owner Guy Genoud's homage to all things Provençal. The Brasserie evokes memories of a childhood spent in the Mediterranean seaport of Cannes, France, and a daily quest for the choicest ingredients at the enormous local farmer's market and boulangerie. After 30 years in the hotel and restaurant industries in Europe and the US, Guy opened Brasserie Provence in Louisville as a token of love to his Provençal roots.

Thursday June 28, 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

General Admission: $125 | Frazier Members $115

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org