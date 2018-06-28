Kentucky by Way of France: An Evening with Guy Genoud

to Google Calendar - Kentucky by Way of France: An Evening with Guy Genoud - 2018-06-28 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky by Way of France: An Evening with Guy Genoud - 2018-06-28 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kentucky by Way of France: An Evening with Guy Genoud - 2018-06-28 18:30:00 iCalendar - Kentucky by Way of France: An Evening with Guy Genoud - 2018-06-28 18:30:00

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Kentucky by Way of France: An Evening with Guy Genoud

Brasserie Provence  is Owner Guy Genoud's homage to all things Provençal. The Brasserie evokes memories of a childhood spent in the Mediterranean seaport of Cannes, France, and a daily quest for the choicest ingredients at the enormous local farmer's market and boulangerie. After 30 years in the hotel and restaurant industries in Europe and the US, Guy opened Brasserie Provence in Louisville as a token of love to his Provençal roots.

Thursday June 28, 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

General Admission: $125 | Frazier Members $115

For more information call (502) 753-5663  or visit fraziermuseum.org

Info
Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Kentucky by Way of France: An Evening with Guy Genoud - 2018-06-28 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky by Way of France: An Evening with Guy Genoud - 2018-06-28 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kentucky by Way of France: An Evening with Guy Genoud - 2018-06-28 18:30:00 iCalendar - Kentucky by Way of France: An Evening with Guy Genoud - 2018-06-28 18:30:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

May 10, 2018

Friday

May 11, 2018

Saturday

May 12, 2018

Sunday

May 13, 2018

Monday

May 14, 2018

Tuesday

May 15, 2018

Wednesday

May 16, 2018

Submit Yours