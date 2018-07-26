Kentucky by Way of Ireland: An Evening with Michael Reidy

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Kentucky by Way of Ireland: An Evening with Michael Reidy

Michael Reidy was born in Kilmihil, Co. Clare, Ireland.  Upon graduation he moved to New York, met his future wife and later moved to Kentucky, and his gregarious nature made him destined to open Louisville's first Irish pub.  To that end, Michael started at the bottom of the local restaurant industry and began working his way up the ladder, eventually opening  The Irish Rover . His efforts to introduce the joys of Irish pub culture to Louisville were successful, and the business is now in its 25th year.

General Admission: $125 | Frazier Members $115

For more information call (502) 753-5663  or visit fraziermuseum.org

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Food & Drink
