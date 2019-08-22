Kentucky native John Conlee Performs at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

On Thursday, August 22nd, Kentucky native John Conlee performs at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro. Conlee was originally scheduled to perform June 2nd, but postponed due to illness. Known for his signature song “Rose Colored Glasses,” Conlee brings decades of hits to the Hall of Fame for a special Thursday evening performance.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1981, Conlee’s career produced countless hits on the country charts. In addition to “Rose Colored Glasses,” eight of Conlee’s songs reached number one including “Friday Night Blues,” “Backside of 30,” “Common Man,” and “I Don’t Remember Loving You.” Conlee’s signature baritone styling continues to resonate with fans today.

Throughout the years, his emphasis has been on songs of the lives of everyday people – middle class, hardworking people. He made a fresh hit again of “Busted,” when country fans might have thought Ray Charles and Johnny Cash enjoyed the last word on the classic song. “There are more of us ordinary folks than anybody else,” explains Conlee. “I spend all of my off-time, what I have of it, with my family on our farm. I enjoy it. There’s no glamour to it. Woodworking, gunsmithing, or driving a tractor requires getting grease or varnish all over you. It’s dirty work, but I like it.”

Tickets are on sale now. Preferred seating is $57, and reserved seating is $42. The museum and lobby open at 5:00 pm, Woodward Theatre opens at 6:00 pm, and the concert begins at 7:00 pm. Discounted museum admission to tour exhibits is available to all concert attendees. Bar and concessions open at 5 pm.

