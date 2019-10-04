Kentucky's Edge - Where Bourbon Begins

Downtown Covington Madison and fifth, Covington, Kentucky 41012

Kentucky's Edge - Where Bourbon Begins

Kentucky's Edge is the Quintessential Bourbon Event - a weekend full of food, music, arts, and bourbon!

1. Music Fest @ Pete Rose Pier

2. Block Party @ Roebling Point

3. Artisan Market @ Mainstrasse

4. Concerts @ Madison Theater

5. Conference @ Convention Center

For more information visit kentuckysedge.com

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
