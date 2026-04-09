Kentucky's Veep: A 'Back Row' Perspective of the Life and Legacy of Alben W. Barkley

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McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Kentucky's Veep: A 'Back Row' Perspective of the Life and Legacy of Alben W. Barkley at McCracken County Public Library  

Doors open 5 PM Presentation 5:30-6:30 PM

As Kentuckians and the nation look to the future by focusing on speeches offered by a throng of local, state, and national political candidates and public officials descending upon the 146th annual Fancy Farm picnic to be held on Saturday, August 1, 2026, Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Shea Nickell will present a historical glimpse backward to highlight the inspiring personal life and impressive public legacy of the late U.S. Vice President Alben W. Barkley.

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net

Info

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Education & Learning, History
270.442.2510
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