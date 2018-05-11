KentuckyOne Health “Stroke Strike Out Night” at Legends Game

KentuckyOne Health is teaming up with the American Stroke Association to help raise awareness of stroke symptoms and prevention. May marks National Stroke Awareness Month, a time when community members are urged to learn the signs and symptoms of stroke. Lifestyle changes can lower a person’s risk for stroke. Each year, more than 800,000 people in the United States experience a stroke, and more than 133,000 Americans die from the disease.

As the Lexington Legends take on the Delmarva Shorebirds on Friday, May 11, KentuckyOne Health’s Stroke Care team and the American Stroke Association will provide community members with educational materials about stroke, along with free screenings to help determine an individual’s stroke risk. David Blake, MD, stroke medical director and neurologist at Saint Joseph Hospital, will be interviewed on the field about stroke care to help educate those in attendance. Stroke survivors will throw out the first pitch of the game.

WHAT:

KentuckyOne Health “Stroke Strike Out Night” at Legends Game

WHEN:

Friday, May 11

7:05 p.m.

WHERE:

Whitaker Bank Ballpark

207 Legends Lane

Lexington, KY 40505

Common warning signs for those experiencing a stroke often include confusion, trouble speaking or understanding, difficulty walking, sudden vision loss or a sudden intense headache, and sudden numbness or weakness on one side of the face, arm and leg.

To help spot a stroke, remember the acronym F-A-S-T, which stands for Face – Arm – Speech – Time. If you are exhibiting a drooping face, have a tingling arm or difficulty speaking, it’s time for you to dial 911.

For ticket information visit milb.com/tickets