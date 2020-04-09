Kick Cancer's Axe - The Networking Event that Gives Back

Want to throw axes while throwing out your business cards? Kick Cancer's Axe is a fun and easy going networking event where you can try your hand at hitting the target and getting new business, all while supporting Norton Children's Hospital.

Flying Axes will be generously donating 20% of the night's axe throwing and drink sales to the cause.

Please visit www.flyingaxes.com/louisville-booking and select April 9th during the times of 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. if you would like to participate in axe throwing. Tickets are $20 for one hour or $40 for 2 hours.

Networking-only tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite (ticket link on event page) for $10.

We can't wait to see you! P.S. Don't forget your business cards!

For more information visit Facebook: Kick Cancer's Axe