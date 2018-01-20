Kid Rock to Perform at KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Kid Rock recently released his new album Sweet Southern Sugar and will also hit the road with his latest tour promoting the album. 

The tour kicks off on January 19 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee and will continue with 21 shows from coast to coast. Fans of the rocker can expect the same high-energy experience, but with brand new tracks from his latest album.

Sweet Southern Sugar is Kid Rock’s first album recorded in Nashville and ranges from country to classic rock, with a little rap sprinkled in between and highlights Kid Rock’s armory of talent, which transcends a single genre.

