Kid-Friendly New Year's Eve Party at Behringer-Crawford

Behringer-Crawford Museum 1600 Montague Road, Covington, Kentucky 41011

Kid-Friendly New Year's Eve Party at Behringer-Crawford

Crafts, games, snacks and fun for the whole family as they count down to 2019. $7 for BCM members; $12 for future members.

For more information call 859-491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org 

Behringer-Crawford Museum 1600 Montague Road, Covington, Kentucky 41011
Kids & Family
859-491-4003
