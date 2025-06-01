× Expand Blair Travis Kids paint a mural to be displayed on the amphitheater stage at events in Calvert City.

Kids Art in the Park in Calvert City

Embark on an artistic adventure with ‘Kids Art in the Park,’ an exhilarating half-day program designed to ignite your child’s creative spirit! Hosted by the City of Calvert City and the Calvert Area Development Association, this immersive experience invites children to dive into the world of fine arts through hands-on workshops and more. Kids Business Fair - Kids will be selling things like face painting, jewelry, bath bombs, baked goods, and artwork! Kids will also be performing at the event too! It's all about the Kids!

For more information call 2703957138 or visit calvertcityky.gov/