Kids Outdoor Day at Green River Lake State Park

A day of free outdoor related activities for kid's of all ages. Kids and their parents can come out and participate in several outdoor themed activities and get a free lunch all in one! Event is held at the Green River Lake State Park and is put on by the Friends of Green River Lake Group. Everyone should register upon arrival; there is no fee.

For more information call (270) 465-4463 or parks.ky.gov