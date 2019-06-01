Kids Outdoor Day at Green River Lake State Park

to Google Calendar - Kids Outdoor Day at Green River Lake State Park - 2019-06-01 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kids Outdoor Day at Green River Lake State Park - 2019-06-01 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kids Outdoor Day at Green River Lake State Park - 2019-06-01 09:00:00 iCalendar - Kids Outdoor Day at Green River Lake State Park - 2019-06-01 09:00:00

Green River Lake State Park 179 Park Office Road, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

Kids Outdoor Day at Green River Lake State Park

A day of free outdoor related activities for kid's of all ages. Kids and their parents can come out and participate in several outdoor themed activities and get a free lunch all in one! Event is held at the Green River Lake State Park and is put on by the Friends of Green River Lake Group. Everyone should register upon arrival; there is no fee.

For more information call (270) 465-4463 or parks.ky.gov

Info

Green River Lake State Park 179 Park Office Road, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718 View Map
Kids & Family, Outdoor
to Google Calendar - Kids Outdoor Day at Green River Lake State Park - 2019-06-01 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kids Outdoor Day at Green River Lake State Park - 2019-06-01 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kids Outdoor Day at Green River Lake State Park - 2019-06-01 09:00:00 iCalendar - Kids Outdoor Day at Green River Lake State Park - 2019-06-01 09:00:00