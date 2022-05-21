× Expand Kids to Parks Day Kids to Parks Day

Kids to Parks Day at Madisonville City Park

Kids to Parks Day is a national day of fun and exploration created to connect kids and families to their local, state, and national parks. We are excited to celebrate with some fun activities at our Madisonville City Park. So join us on May 21 for a day filled with family fun under the sun!

GUIDED NATURE WALK & SCAVENGER HUNT

Two groups of hikers:

8:00 AM to 9:30 AM

9:30 AM to 11:00 AM

During each guided nature walk, families will observe nature and wildlife to mark on their scavenger sheets. At the end of the walk, participants will receive a voucher for a free mini-golf game that can be redeemed at a later date. Kids of all ages are welcome!

TAKE A KID GOLFING

Families may participate on either the mini-golf course or the main golf course. Adults who bring children will golf for free. Adults may only receive a free golf game between 12 PM - 2 PM on May 21, 2022. Due to limited availability, golf carts are limited to 1 per household. Additional golf carts are available for rental.

For more information call 270.824.2100.