Kids’ Day at American Printing House for the Blind

June 10, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. *Make reservations by noon, June 9

Join us for games and activities that help kids learn about individual differences – in this case, people who are blind or have low vision. Since each of us is different from one another, this discussion will allow for questions and answers to become more aware of what it means to be blind. Being more familiar encourages young people to be at ease with someone who happens to be blind in their classroom. Especially for kids ages 6-12, parents, and other adults.

For more information visit aph.org/museum/programs/saturday-fun/