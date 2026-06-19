Killer King Cash at Mountain Arts Center

Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley, and Johnny Cash came up in the same era, shared many of the same musical roots, and emerged from the legendary Sun Records studio in Memphis. They became three of the most important names in American music, but the world never got one full concert with all three, on one stage, in one night. Killer King Cash brings that concert to life.

For more information call (606) 886-2623 or visit macarts.com