× Expand Photo by Scott Hisey Japan, Kimono, early 20th century, silk, Cincinnati Art Museum; A gift from Eleanor Lee Hart's collection of Japanese art, 2005.644

Kimono: Refashioning Contemporary Style

Kimono: Refashioning Contemporary Style celebrates the enduring influence of the kimono on fashion. Inspired by materials, forms and decorative motifs since the opening of Japan in the mid-nineteenth century, western fashion designers, alongside other artists, have produced works that acknowledge a Japanese persuasion. Organized in partnership with the Kyoto Costume Institute and Asian Art Museum, San Francisco, this exhibition displays Japanese kimono side by side with western fashionable garments from the 1870s to today. Featured designers include Gabrielle Chanel, John Galliano, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, Iris van Herpen, Issey Miyake and Rei Kawakubo—plus over a dozen examples from CAM’s permanent collection.

Ticketed:

Members are FREE; General admission $10; Seniors (65+), students (with valid ID), and children 6-17 are $5; Children 5 and under are FREE.

Exhibition is FREE during extended hours (5:00-8:00) Thursday evenings & also during Art After Dark.

Museum hours: Tuesday-Sunday 11:00-5:00 with extended hours until 8:00 Thursday evenings.

For more information call (513) 721-2787 or visit cincinnatiartmuseum.org/kimono/