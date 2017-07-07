Kindergarten Countdown Day at Louisville Zoo

Kindergarten Countdown is a partnership between Metro United Way, Louisville Metro, LFPL, JCPS, and PNC Bank with support from cultural and educational institutions throughout the county. This partnership is called the Ready for K Alliance. The goal of this alliance is to give children and families of the Louisville area the tools and resources they need to improve kindergarten-readiness skills needed to succeed.

For more information visit louisvillezoo.org