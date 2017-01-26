Kinetic Ambitions Exhibt

Kinetic Ambitions Exhibit

Shohei Katayama and Andrew Cozzens are two kinetic sculptors from Louisville, KY. Shohei Katayama's current works focus on contemporary issues of ecology and spirituality presented as narratives. Andrew Cozzens creates sculptural installations that reference space and time and the experiences that can evolve naturally through the process of viewing. Together for the first time in Lexington, these two talented artists will collaborate on an installation specifically designed for the LASC's new Glo Gallery.

Through March 3

Monday - Friday, 8AM-5PM

For more information call (859) 252.5222 or visit lasclex.org