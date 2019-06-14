King Dad Father's Day Bourbon Dinner at The Kentucky Castle
The Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
Treat your dad like the king he is! Enjoy a royal feast paired with rare Bourbons and Bourbon cocktails including Kentucky Buck made with OCD#5 and Scofflaw made with Old Forester 1920, plus neat pours of Van Winkle 12 Year and King of Kentucky. This event is in the Ballroom with social seating.
$65
For more information call (859) 256-0322 or visit thekentuckycastle.com