Kingdom Choir at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Tickets: $28 (main floor front)/$23 (main floor rear)/$18 (balcony) All students & children: half-price

London’s The Kingdom Choir™ is best known for their show stopping performance at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The group’s performance of Stand By Me, seen by a global audience of over two billion, instantly catapulted the Choir to worldwide fame. Founded in 1994 by award-winning conductor Karen Gibson, the choir draws from various Christian traditions and is dedicated to creating a sound that reflects the community they share through their warm energy and enthusiastic performances. Support provided by the Anne P. Baker Endowment for Sustained Excellence in the Arts.

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org