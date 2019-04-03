Kinky Boots at RiverPark Center

to Google Calendar - Kinky Boots at RiverPark Center - 2019-04-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kinky Boots at RiverPark Center - 2019-04-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kinky Boots at RiverPark Center - 2019-04-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Kinky Boots at RiverPark Center - 2019-04-03 19:00:00

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

Kinky Boots at RiverPark Center

 With songs by Grammy® and Tony® winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this joyous musical celebration is about the friendships we discover, and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind. Inspired by true events, KINKY BOOTS takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son. With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos. With direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell (Legally Blonde, Hairspray) and a book by Broadway legend and four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (La Cage Aux Folles), KINKY BOOTS is the winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Choreography. Take a step in the right direction and discover that sometimes the best way to fit in is to stand out

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org

Info
RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303 View Map
to Google Calendar - Kinky Boots at RiverPark Center - 2019-04-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kinky Boots at RiverPark Center - 2019-04-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kinky Boots at RiverPark Center - 2019-04-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Kinky Boots at RiverPark Center - 2019-04-03 19:00:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

July 6, 2018

Saturday

July 7, 2018

Sunday

July 8, 2018

Monday

July 9, 2018

Tuesday

July 10, 2018

Wednesday

July 11, 2018

Thursday

July 12, 2018

Submit Yours