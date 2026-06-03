Kinusaiga Fabric Painting at Makerspace

Paint with fabric in this class that is perfect for beginners and requires NO sewing!

Kinusaiga is art made by pressing fabric into lines cut into foam—simple process with beautiful, unique results. Join us in the first of this class! All materials are provided.

Tuesday, June 16, 2026

5:30-7:30pm

Perfect for anyone that can use scissors! 10 spots available, so grab a friend and have fun doing this unique craft.

No-shows forfeit the class fee. Participants, that have a conflict and give 24-hour notice, can get a “rain check” for another class of the same or lesser value to be used within 30 days.

For more information follow on Facebook: facebook.com/events/2009046343023150