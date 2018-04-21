Kiss Me, Kate at NKU

Kiss Me, Kate

APRIL 19–29, 2018 • CORBETT THEATRE

Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter

Book by Sam and Bella Spewack

The Tony Award-winning musical KISS ME, KATE represents the iconic composer-lyricist Cole Porter at his very best. Set both on and off-stage during the production of a musical version of The Taming of the Shrew, KISS ME, KATE revolves around the tempestuous love lives of actor-manager Fred Graham and his leading lady and ex-wife, Lilli Vanessi. Throw in Fred’s new lover, her gambler boyfriend – and a couple of gangsters who somehow get caught up in the show – and the stage is set for a funny and farcical battle of the sexes! A charming homage to the sparkling wit of Shakespeare and an irresistible celebration of the joy and madness of working in theatre, Porter’s witty, jazz-inflected score features hit after hit, with show-stopping numbers including ‘Another Op’nin’ Another Show,’ ‘So in Love,’ ‘Always True to You in My Fashion’ and ‘Too Darn Hot.’

For more information visit artscience.nku.edu