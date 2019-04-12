Kitten Shower to Benefit Lexington Humane Society

The Lexington Humane Society Foster Care Group is expecting...kittens! Spring is here and your LHS will soon be caring for these little bundles of joy. Please support our foster care program and shower us with kitten supplies. We are holding a Kitten Shower on Friday, April 12, from 5:30-7:30pm at Pivot Brewing (1400 Delaware Avenue). This event is free to attend. Learn about our foster care program, enjoy light refreshments, and cuddle with some adorable kittens. Pivot is generously donating a portion of beverage proceeds to LHS that evening. If you're feline lucky, bring a can of KMR (kitten milk replacement) to the event and be entered in a drawing to win a gift basket!

If you can't attend, but still want to support our foster care program, please visit our wish list at these locations and have your donated items shipped directly to our facility.

Walmart Registry - http://www.walmart.com/lists/view-events-registry-items?id=9857ea8f-8338-4fac-91e0-3d314b5080aa

Target Registry - http://tgt.gifts/LHSKittenShower

Amazon Wish List - https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3J4ZTWXZQ2YJF?ref_=wl_share

For more information call (859) 233-0044 or visit adoptlove.net