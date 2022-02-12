Kody Norris Show at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Call it retro, bluegrass, or rockabilly, The Kody Norris Show strives for something Norris simply calls "dern good entertainment." Deeply rooted in North American folk music, Norris has crafted a performance that harkens back and tips a hat to the traditions created by Bill Monroe, Jimmy Martin's showmanship, the Stanley Brothers' harmonies, performances of the Grand Ole Opry, and a bit of Vaudeville. Top-notch picking is center stage, but humor and visual flash are part of the entertaining package. Always clad in colorful, tailored suits adorned with rhinestones, ties, classic hats, and ornate boots, the band earns its moniker as a "show." Join us for this unique concert with The Kody Norris Show on our Lobby Stage on February 12th! Doors open at 6 pm, concert begins at 7 pm. Bar and concessions available. Tickets are on sale now. General admission is $20 and very limited.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org